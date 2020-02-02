U.S.-led coalition confirms three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed on Wednesday that three personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq and that about a dozen additional personnel were wounded.
