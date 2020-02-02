Global  

U.S.-led coalition confirms three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed on Wednesday that three personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq and that about a dozen additional personnel were wounded.
News video: Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq 00:41

 Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they...

British casualty amid three dead in Iraq missile attack

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has...
Belfast Telegraph

Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack: officials

Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed, and about a dozen people were wounded when 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military camp north of...
Reuters

