CBS postpones next "Survivor" season as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
"The situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day," executive producer and host Jeff Probst wrote in a letter to "Survivor" crew members.
Recent related news from verified sources

Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry on Wednesday reached late-night television and far beyond to the...
Seattle Times

'Survivor' Season 41 Production Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The 41st season of Survivor has been delayed due to Coronavirus concerns. “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and...
Just Jared

