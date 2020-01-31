Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Taji, Iraq > Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp

Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Iraq's presidency has condemned an attack that targeted Iraqi Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, that killed three personnel from U.S.-led coalition, state news agency said on early Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq 00:41

 Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack [Video]100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published

Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike [Video]Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •France 24ReutersReuters IndiaSeattle Times

Ten Katyusha rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp - statement

Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Wednesday, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said.
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

pamreeb

Pam in Montana RT @LawkGhafuri: Iraq's presidency condemns yesterday's attack on Taji military camp and describes the attack as a "terrorist attack". More… 25 minutes ago

LawkGhafuri

Lawk Ghafuri Iraq's presidency condemns yesterday's attack on Taji military camp and describes the attack as a "terrorist attack… https://t.co/kSjgReElnW 3 hours ago

AmotekunNigeria

ÀMÒTÉKÙN NIGERIA RT @BaghdadPostPlus: 🟥 #Iraq Presidency condemns the rocket attack on #Taji military base. #BaghdadPost https://t.co/HZY8NFu2XB 6 hours ago

myrddenbuckley

Gary Buckley™ Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp. 👉[AMP] | Reuters👈 https://t.co/dEC1SND11A 9 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp https://t.co/2NGqL5pFIn https://t.co/eJ7SvjvdyT 10 hours ago

sachinkolkar4

sachin kumar Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp https://t.co/N1Ppb38vVu 11 hours ago

Cedocamena

Eye on Iraq #Reuters Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp https://t.co/GwI3LETQll #Iraq 11 hours ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp https://t.co/4iAVsKHRTF 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.