Iraq's presidency condemns attack on Taji military camp
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Iraq's presidency has condemned an attack that targeted Iraqi Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, that killed three personnel from U.S.-led coalition, state news agency said on early Thursday.
Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they...
The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq.