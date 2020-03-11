Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering. Manning has been in jail since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in […]
