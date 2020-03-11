Global  

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering. Manning has been in jail since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in […]
News video: Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35

 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...

