Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to US

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to USPresident Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the...
News video: President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe 06:46

 President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to the US but exempts UK

Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, with the exception of the United...
Independent Also reported by •BBC News•Reuters India•Reuters•Sydney Morning Herald•cbs4.com•Denver Post•Delawareonline•Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus 'going to get worse,' as U.S. looks at tightening travel

The Trump administration was set on Wednesday to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries to fight coronavirus, sources said, as a top U.S. health...
Reuters India Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

