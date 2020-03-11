Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to US

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the... President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the... 👓 View full article

