Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to the US but exempts UK

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, with the exception of the United Kingdom.
News video: Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US 01:20

 Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:47Published

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published


Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to US

Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to USPresident Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: Trump halts travel from Europe to US

President Trump suspends all travel to US from European countries – except the UK - for 30 days, due to coronavirus
BBC News


