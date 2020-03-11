Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman walked into the Al Noor mosque, Temel Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s face, thinking he was a police officer because of his paramilitary outfit. Time slowed. Atacocugu saw a puff of smoke come from the raised gun, felt a bullet […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand mosque attack survivor says shooting has damaged him for life A man shot three times by an armed attacker who stormed a mosque in New Zealand last year says the incident has left him physically and mentally damaged for...

Reuters 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this