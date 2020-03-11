Global  

Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman walked into the Al Noor mosque, Temel Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s face, thinking he was a police officer because of his paramilitary outfit. Time slowed. Atacocugu saw a puff of smoke come from the raised gun, felt a bullet […]
New Zealand mosque attack survivor says shooting has damaged him for life

A man shot three times by an armed attacker who stormed a mosque in New Zealand last year says the incident has left him physically and mentally damaged for...
Reuters

