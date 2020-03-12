Global  

U.S. suspends all travel from Europe, excluding UK, for next 30 days

Japan Today Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus. Trump…
News video: Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US 01:20

 Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....

Temporary Travel Ban In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Temporary Travel Ban In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

President Trump said he is suspending most travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days to try and slow the spread of coronavirus, calling this a strong but necessary action.

Trump suspends travel to Europe [Video]Trump suspends travel to Europe

Trump suspends travel to Europe

Trump announces ban on travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the United States on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19...
How will American Airlines be affected by European travel limits?

The airline industry was thrust into a state of confusion Wednesday night over new guidance from the U.S. government limiting European travel in response to the...
thatgirlhayley_

hayls RT @bryan_kirbyy: In the last 35 minutes: * No travel from Europe to US in 30 days * Rudy Gobert has coronavirus * Tom Hanks has coronaviru… 2 seconds ago

troymiller19336

Troy Miller RT @JoyceWhiteVance: During spring semester, when many American students are abroad, Trump suspends travel from Europe. Does that mean my k… 5 seconds ago

planemadblog

PlaneMad News Trump suspends travel from Europe to US due to Coronavirus - the UK is exempt from this suspension - BBC News https://t.co/0Pqu4Z701w 6 seconds ago

MikeOmoniyiCS

M.T. Omoniyi RT @bpolitics: #Coronavirus latest: -Confirmed cases top 124,000 globally; 4,600 dead -Trump says he’s suspending all travel from Europe ex… 9 seconds ago

richhypno

richard evans RT @Reuters: President Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight #coronavirus… 12 seconds ago

kuna_en

kuna Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days https://t.co/1kvvtpxwqw #KUNA (M.T) 13 seconds ago

eatworksleep

Mightyheart Developments in past hour: *Trump suspends travel from Europe *NBA suspends the season *Tom Hanks and Rita Wilso… https://t.co/0lx2dEPOdT 16 seconds ago

MckenzieVoice

G Mac #BritishIndependence RT @MJBr00ks58: Silly inflammatory headline @BBCNews when it turns out the ban only applies to the 26 members of [the EU] Schengen zone not… 16 seconds ago

