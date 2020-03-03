Global  

Cuba confirms first coronavirus cases, urges citizens to make own masks

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Cuba confirmed its first cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, while its textile industry has been drafted to fabricate masks and the government also urges citizens to make their own, amid a cash crunch and dwindling supplies worldwide.
News video: First Responders Discuss How They Handle Coronavirus Cases

First Responders Discuss How They Handle Coronavirus Cases 01:42

 First responers are preparing for the coronavirus, KDKA's Kym Gable reports.

