Coronavirus travel ban: Everything we know so far about Trump's extreme travel restrictions from Europe

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Unprecedented travel ban from Europe to the US.will begin on Friday
News video: President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe 06:46

 President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus [Video]Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39

Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide [Video]Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide

Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55


Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in...
Reuters

Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of coronavirus in the United States. During his speech, the President...
Just Jared

