NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoFans will not be able to attend any NCAA championships after the association's announcement Wednesday. This includes the 2020 men's and women's NCAA tournaments. The move is in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a global pandemic

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the decision and said...
News video: NCAA Tournament To Be Played Without Fans Due To Coronavirus

NCAA Tournament To Be Played Without Fans Due To Coronavirus 00:19

 The NCAA is limiting attendance to teams, family members and essential staff.

Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns [Video]Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus is certainly changing the way people do business in Las Vegas. MGM’s decision to close all buffets temporarily turned a lot of March Madness is on, but the fans are out! The NCAA said..

NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus [Video]NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus

The decision comes at the recommendation of the NCAA&apos;s COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will not include fans due to coronavirus concerns

March Madness will go on without fans present due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA announced the changes to tournaments on Wednesday.
NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's basketball tournaments this month ... and it's all 'cause of...
