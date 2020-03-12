Global  

Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 March 2020
US President Donald Trump has announced that all travel from Europe to the United States will be temporarily halted for a period of 30 days, in the most significant measure yet taken to stem the spread of the lethal coronavirus.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the president said the 30-day travel ban will take...
News video: Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus 01:39

 President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:31Published

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 06:46Published


Alert: Trump says US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeSeattle TimesBBC NewsMediaite

Trump announces travel ban from Europe amid growing fears of coronavirus

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will be suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday at midnight in an effort to quell...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersMediaite

