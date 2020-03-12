Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump has announced that all travel from Europe to the United States will be temporarily halted for a period of 30 days, in the most significant measure yet taken to stem the spread of the lethal coronavirus.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the president said the 30-day travel ban will take...
President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak. SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters •The Age •Seattle Times •BBC News •Mediaite
President Trump announced Wednesday that he will be suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday at midnight in an effort to quell... FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News •Reuters •Mediaite
