India Issues Travel Advisory, Restricts Visas, Entry, To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Government of India has decided to restrict travel.

Accordingly, all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN / International Organizations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15, 2020, the India government said. This will come into effect from 1200...
News video: Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News

Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News 03:17

 AS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SPRUNG INTO ACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY, THE MAIN ISSUE THAT IS NOW BECOMING A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR THE GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE PEOPLE TRAVELLING TO THE COUNTRIES LIKE ITALY, IRAN, SOUTH KOREA, DUBAI, AND OTHERS AREN'T DISCLOSING THEIR...

