Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Russian pranksters on Wednesday said they duped Prince Harry into believing he was speaking to environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, after The Sun newspaper gave details of hoax calls. "It was us", Vladimir "Voyan" Kuznetsov told AFP in response to the British tabloid's front-page report, which said the prince was duped into... 👓 View full article