Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden decisively won Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday [US time], seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent candidacy four years ago.

The former vice president's victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:20

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden [Video]Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Despite Joe Biden's growing delegate lead, Bernie Sanders says he still plans on debating in Phoenix this weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief' [Video]Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to...
Reuters

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comRTTNewsMediaite

