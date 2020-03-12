Rocket attack kills 3 U.S. coalition members in Iraq
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () BAGHDAD — A volley of rockets struck a sprawling military base north of Baghdad on Wednesday evening, killing three service members, two of them Americans and one British, according to a United States official and an Iraqi military officer, both in Iraq. The attack came less than three months after a similar rocket attack killed […]
Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.