Rocket attack kills 3 U.S. coalition members in Iraq

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
BAGHDAD — A volley of rockets struck a sprawling military base north of Baghdad on Wednesday evening, killing three service members, two of them Americans and one British, according to a United States official and an Iraqi military officer, both in Iraq. The attack came less than three months after a similar rocket attack killed […]
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

