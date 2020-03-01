Global  

The Taliban And Pakistan, Have Caught Trump In A Duplicitous Bind – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
By Lt Gen Prakash Katoch (Retd)*

It is clear that the Taliban has been and is continuing to play cat and mouse with US President Donald Trump. After signing the ‘historic’ US-Taliban peace deal on February 29, the Taliban has resumed multiple attacks against the Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF). On March 3,...
