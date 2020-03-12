Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 37 lives and infected 1,300 in the country.

In a televised address to the nation from his Oval Office in the White House, Trump said the new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US 01:20

 Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days [Video]President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days

The restrictions do not apply to Great Britain.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus [Video]Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Wales OnlineThe ArgusReutersSeattle TimesNYTimes.comDaily RecordMid-Day

NZ dollar falls on pandemic declaration, Europe travel ban

NZ dollar falls on pandemic declaration, Europe travel banThe New Zealand dollar fell as the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic and after US President Donald Trump banned travellers from Europe...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

Move_Fwd

Move Forward ⭐️⭐️⭐️ "Donald Trump suspends travel to the US from Europe for 30 days to limit #coronavirus spread" And people have an… https://t.co/XcTL089vG3 34 seconds ago

DumfriesRailway

Dumfries Railway RT @Daily_Record: The flight ban will start on Friday. https://t.co/spuBO0hrtp 38 seconds ago

Belly2154

K.Mhr RT @willripleyCNN: #breaking President Donald Trump suspends ALL travel from the US to Europe, with the exception of the UK, for the next 3… 56 seconds ago

inga_mckay

Inga Donald Trump suspends travel to the US from Europe for 30 days to limit coronavirus spread https://t.co/xhZLqP7K9O 1 minute ago

anneo_donnell

Anne O'Donnell RT @VirginMediaNews: US President Donald Trump suspends all flights from Europe into the US – with the exception of UK – as America ramps u… 2 minutes ago

CakeCunningham

Karen Cunningham RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus updates in the past hour: • President Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the US: https://t.co/9apgYHdqsy •… 2 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis: Washington, United States, Mar 12 - President Donald… https://t.co/x9Zp5aHAai 2 minutes ago

dclparis

Delphine RT @oli3be: American tourists flock to Roissy airport for fear of being stranded in #France following the announcement of Donald Trump who… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.