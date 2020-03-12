Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 37 lives and infected 1,300 in the country.
In a televised address to the nation from his Oval Office in the White House, Trump said the new...
Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....
The New Zealand dollar fell as the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic and after US President Donald Trump banned travellers from Europe... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS
