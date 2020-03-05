Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions

Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Australia's government said it would pump A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) into the economy to try to stop the coronavirus outbreak triggering a recession, as it weighed an extension of travel restrictions following a formal pandemic declaration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus 04:09

 President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday night promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history. He announced aggressive measures including an expansion of a travel ban to slow the spread of the virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions [Video]Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:38Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: As Australia steps up its travel restrictions, here's what you need to know

The Australian government has again stepped up travel restrictions as it responds to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what travellers need to know.
SBS

China's Hubei to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

China's Hubei province, epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

mjbtimes

MJB Times Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions https://t.co/zn9tMLooSt 9 minutes ago

MiloInfo1

Milo Info "Australia Injects $11.4 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus, Extends Travel Restrictions" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/Fl8i7HZ7lZ 20 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions https://t.co/hN24Hk2Ea3 30 minutes ago

WolfDailyNews

Wolf Daily Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions - https://t.co/s8Hs215bZY https://t.co/2A9ILodUrA 58 minutes ago

FayeFuquae

Faye Fuquae "Australia Injects $11.4 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus, Extends Travel Restrictions" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/NfiowVNtWZ 1 hour ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions https://t.co/PtwdyFSULf 1 hour ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions https://t.co/haunyJfdh8 https://t.co/vixQKUxAru 2 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions https://t.co/bisMMFlCnE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.