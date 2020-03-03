Global  

China says peak of coronavirus epidemic has passed

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
China has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown

A cluster of infections has been found in the capital, Seoul.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Start of UK peak ‘expected within 10 to 14 days’

The start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight, England’s deputy chief medical officer has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Eurasia Review

China’s Coronavirus Crisis Hits Russian Energy Sector – Analysis

By Michael Lelyveld While China’s economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus epidemic, the Russian energy sector is anxiously awaiting the...
Eurasia Review


