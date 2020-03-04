Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > We have ‘a plan for every scenario’ Ford says, as Ontario sets aside $100 million to fight COVID-19

We have ‘a plan for every scenario’ Ford says, as Ontario sets aside $100 million to fight COVID-19

TheSpec.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
We have ‘a plan for every scenario’ Ford says, as Ontario sets aside $100 million to fight COVID-19Ontario is setting aside a $100 million contingency fund to fight COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford says after days of pressure to detail plans to combat the new coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The money will go toward
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario’s coronavirus cases hit 20, but Ford government stands by its sick day policy

Ontario’s coronavirus cases hit 20, but Ford government stands by its sick day policyAs Ontario’s COVID-19 case count continues rising, Premier Doug Ford’s government is resisting pressure to reverse labour law changes that allow employers to...
TheSpec.com


Tweets about this

larry_siders

DocSiders @WangWeikong @Yascha_Mounk @anneapplebaum @PNHP Government?? We have given our CDC Tens of $Billions every year for… https://t.co/PiyFWHiMod 23 minutes ago

JulieRoedding

Julie Roedding Hardly reassuring. He has a plan. A plan with no details. Rest assured it will probably be a big mess! We have ‘a… https://t.co/quKJTlrLZk 32 minutes ago

liz_allder

Liz Allder RT @tylerwhat16: Glad to see Ontario's government is actually preparing for #COVID19. Premier Ford saying they have "a plan for every scena… 1 hour ago

KimberWitch

Kimberley RT @Mikeggibbs: Bingo. This line from Ford "we have a plan for every scenario" is a nothing-burger. That's the civil servants. Of course t… 4 hours ago

Mikeggibbs

Mike Gibbs🏳️‍🌈 Bingo. This line from Ford "we have a plan for every scenario" is a nothing-burger. That's the civil servants. Of… https://t.co/vPLG47cRk4 4 hours ago

msabbdel

Ms Salim https://t.co/thkEDB3prT @OntLiberal @OntarioPCParty @NDP @CPC_HQ @liberal_party @OntarioNDP @FredEisenberger… https://t.co/7ydo5ohJsr 5 hours ago

wvactivist

Lt. Dan @dvdrbrt @williamlegate Also, you're still depending on the public water systems to stay sustainable. What if worke… https://t.co/XHfJx57p0n 5 hours ago

DrDWestonPhD

Deb Weston RT @DrDWestonPhD: Do you feel safe & secure when Ford says “We have ‘a plan for every scenario’”? as Ontario sets aside $100 million to fig… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.