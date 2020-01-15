Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship

Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship

TheSpec.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau didn’t exactly borrow from John F. Kennedy’s immortal lines about civic responsibility at his news conference on Wednesday, but the prime minister also, very deliberately, cast the virus crisis as a crash course for all of us in good citizenship, Susan Delacourt writes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash [Video]Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Prince Harry and Meghan May Seek Canadian Citizenship [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan May Seek Canadian Citizenship

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to become part-time residents of Canada and independent of funds set aside by Britain for its royals. Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published


Tweets about this

DonnitaDeen

Donnita Deen RT @tomflem: Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #Coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship https://t.co/MZvssfe6MH… 6 hours ago

cmdott

catherine dickson RT @SusanDelacourt: Are you a good Canadian? How #COVID19 has turned into crash course on responsible citizenship. New from me in @TorontoS… 6 hours ago

GoldenRuleHR

Marilyn Porter RT @TorontoStar: Ask not what the federal government is doing for you about the COVID-19 pandemic, but ask instead what you are doing to ke… 6 hours ago

CathedralHSLaw

Cathedral HS LAW RT @OHASSTA: Civics tchrs - Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #coronavirus as a lesson in responsible #citizenship https:/… 7 hours ago

OHASSTA

Jan Haskings-Winner Civics tchrs - Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #coronavirus as a lesson in responsible… https://t.co/v6btt2phpu 8 hours ago

StarOpinion

Star Opinion Susan Delacourt: Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizens… https://t.co/M5TV6mBCaH 8 hours ago

mervmasc

Merv Mascarenhas Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship https://t.co/5P2kGcdkWU 8 hours ago

tomflem

Tom Flemming Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #Coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship… https://t.co/ofYMHFjIkq 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.