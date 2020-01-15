Donnita Deen RT @tomflem: Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #Coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship https://t.co/MZvssfe6MH… 6 hours ago

catherine dickson RT @SusanDelacourt: Are you a good Canadian? How #COVID19 has turned into crash course on responsible citizenship. New from me in @TorontoS… 6 hours ago

Marilyn Porter RT @TorontoStar: Ask not what the federal government is doing for you about the COVID-19 pandemic, but ask instead what you are doing to ke… 6 hours ago

Cathedral HS LAW RT @OHASSTA: Civics tchrs - Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #coronavirus as a lesson in responsible #citizenship https:/… 7 hours ago

Jan Haskings-Winner Civics tchrs - Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the #coronavirus as a lesson in responsible… https://t.co/v6btt2phpu 8 hours ago

Star Opinion Susan Delacourt: Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizens… https://t.co/M5TV6mBCaH 8 hours ago

Merv Mascarenhas Are you a good Canadian? Justin Trudeau offers the coronavirus as a lesson in responsible citizenship https://t.co/5P2kGcdkWU 8 hours ago