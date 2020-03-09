Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Woman trapped at home with husband's dead body after being quarantined

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An Italian woman was trapped in her apartment with her husband's body after he died of Coronavirus on Monday. The woman could not leave her home in Borghetto Santa Spirito owing to quarantine restrictions, a report in *mirror.co.uk* read. A neighbour was quoted in the report saying that a widow was seen crying from the balcony...
