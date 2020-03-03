Coronavirus: India bans all travellers from entering country in unprecedented move

Hilary Kimuyu The ban also affected travellers from the European Union and 11 other countries as they also extended flight and tr… https://t.co/UqXeIUgzjE 5 minutes ago Rhea Rana RT @BahirwaniMeenal: @emirates @makemytrip https://t.co/OnTSEB17ui https://t.co/Tfp2spDhXo Please see these news updates and help us with c… 36 minutes ago Doctr Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers - Hindustan Times https://t.co/7tyn1BCE7x 2 hours ago Meenal Bahirwani @emirates @makemytrip https://t.co/OnTSEB17ui https://t.co/Tfp2spDhXo Please see these news updates and help us wit… https://t.co/gULScezlMW 3 hours ago s.m RT @sreemoytalukdar: Indians headed for the United States over the next month would have to either book on direct flights or those that do… 4 hours ago Meenal Bahirwani @SouthwestAir I have DM-ed you my flight booking details. https://t.co/OnTSEB17ui Due to Trump's statement on India… https://t.co/KUujo7sgig 4 hours ago Sreemoy Talukdar Indians headed for the United States over the next month would have to either book on direct flights or those that… https://t.co/hCZabJ27uz 4 hours ago Varun Singh RT @htTweets: #Coronavirus | US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers (reports @yashwantraj) https://t.co/f… 5 hours ago