Coronavirus: India bans all travellers from entering country in unprecedented move

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In one of most extreme measures taken by any government in response to virus outbreak, India suspends all visas effective from Friday, with only some exemptions for diplomats and workers
News video: Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus 07:32

 Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were fumigated following confirmation that a passport official and a second airport worker had contracted the...

Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise [Video]Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament that 29 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. He further said that the government is making all efforts to control the virus and said..

‘There is no need to panic’: PM Modi’s message on Coronavirus scare [Video]‘There is no need to panic’: PM Modi’s message on Coronavirus scare

Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the coronavirus scare in the country. He said that there is no need to panic and added that different ministries are working together with states to tackle the spread of..

Sensex sees worst 1-day loss, sheds 1,942 pts

Already anxious about the coronavirus impact and sliding oil prices, Dalal Street caved in under fears of financial instability in India due to the crisis at Yes...
IndiaTimes

Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested...
Mid-Day

