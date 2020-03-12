Global  

Trump's travel ban poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

CTV News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming America's door on most foreign nationals who were recently in Europe -- a drastic step in response to an accelerating global pandemic that could pose a serious threat to commerce and travel between Canada and its largest trading partner.
News video: Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction 00:35

 Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel [Video]

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

DWYM: No refunds on school trips [Video]

DWYM: No refunds on school trips

Sarah Hignite and her high school-aged daughter were looking forward to a school trip to Europe, but COVID-19 and President Trump's travel ban ended those plans. Sarah and other parents contacted EF..

'Real killer blow': Global airline stocks plunge on Trump's travel ban and analysts expect a '30%-50%' drop

'Real killer blow': Global airline stocks plunge on Trump's travel ban and analysts expect a '30%-50%' drop· Global stocks plummeted after President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions from several European countries. · The European travel and leisure index...
Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of coronavirus in the United States. During his speech, the President...
