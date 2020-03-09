News24.com | Last victim pulled from rubble of China virus quarantine hotel

Global  

News24 Thursday, 12 March 2020
The death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility in east China rose to 29 on Thursday as the final victim was recovered from the rubble, authorities said.
 A mother and her son were rescued from the rubble two days after a collapsed quarantine hotel in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed.

Recent related news from verified sources

Man rescued after 69 hours in rubble of fallen China hotel

BEIJING (AP) — A man was pulled out alive after being trapped for 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in...
Seattle Times

Mom, son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

BEIJING (AP) — A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quarantine site in southeastern...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldPremium Times Nigeria

