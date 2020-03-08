Global  

Ottawa reports first coronavirus case

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Ottawa reports first coronavirus caseAmong the five new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario announced on the morning of Wednesday, March 11 was the first reported case in Ottawa.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection 00:41

 Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

