You Might Like

Tweets about this Fink™️ CSCS RT @northernermedia: No, eating garlic, drinking bleach or snorting cocaine won’t kill the coronavirus—but washing your hands with soap and… 10 hours ago The Northerner No, eating garlic, drinking bleach or snorting cocaine won’t kill the coronavirus—but washing your hands with soap… https://t.co/Su2b9tffVy 15 hours ago Craig MacCormack @mikehbrandes I read on the internet that drinking bleach and snorting cocaine is another effective way to kill the coronavirus. 2 days ago Rob Low @StanleyRoberts @rksimonlaw Does this mean snorting cocaine AND drinking bleach will kill this coronavirus? Or will… https://t.co/3YIV8RjGFx 2 days ago Lewis Wynne-Jones Wish I'd read this before doing all those bumps of bleach. @alexboutilier https://t.co/Zyp9Jm5LG4 2 days ago Craig McAnuff RT @TorontoStar: As Canadians grow more concerned about the spread of coronavirus, a different kind of problem is going viral: misinformati… 2 days ago Star Politics RT @StarCdnPoli: Cocaine and drinking bleach don’t kill the coronavirus. How we are fighting the misinformation campaigns https://t.co/zqoQ… 2 days ago Peter Social media claiming that snorting cocaine, drinking bleach, garlic, and masturbation will somehow cure the virus.… https://t.co/dyhJyXcIjb 2 days ago