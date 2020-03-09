Slovenia to close all schools from Monday due to coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 15:22Published 54 minutes ago All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an "extended spring break" until April 3. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:36Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Slovenia to close schools, reject cargo traffic from Italy Slovenia plans to close all schools and kindergartens from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on...

Reuters India 16 hours ago



Poland to close schools as of Monday due to coronavirus All Polish schools will close starting on Monday to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Reuters India 2 days ago





