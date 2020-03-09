Global  

Dow Jones Fall Into Bear Market Territory as WHO Announces COVID-19 Pandemic

HNGN Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Dow Jones Fall Into Bear Market Territory as WHO Announces COVID-19 PandemicThe coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on world markets as major stock index Dow Jones plunges into the bear market after an 11-year bull market run.
News video: European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory 01:58

 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Global shares sink on pandemic news, waning hopes for fix

Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into bear market...
Newsday Also reported by •Reuters

Futures Pointing To Sharply Lower Open On Wall Street

After the Dow entered bear market territory for the first since the 2008 financial crisis in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in...
RTTNews


