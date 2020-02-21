Global  

Student suspended from school for selling 'squirts' of hand sanitizer to classmates

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Jenny Tompkins posted her son's money making schemes on Facebook, where it amassed 98,000 comments — much of which praised his entrepreneurial savvy.
 
