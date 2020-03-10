Global  

Spain minister tests positive for coronavirus

Khaleej Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
All members of the government will undergo testing.
News video: Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus 07:32

 Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were fumigated following confirmation that a passport official and a second airport worker had contracted the...

Boris Johnson updates MPs on Coronavirus [Video]Boris Johnson updates MPs on Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has updated MPs on the Coronavirus during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions – after it was confirmed that health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the virus. Report..

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain government switches to video meetings after minister catches coronavirus

Spain canceled top-flight soccer, shut schools across a swathe of the country and announced the prime minister will hold his meetings by video, after a minister...
Reuters

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine...
New Zealand Herald


