Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus

News24.com | 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus

News24 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic - but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman from Herkimer County tests positive for coronavirus

Woman from Herkimer County tests positive for coronavirus

 A Herkimer County woman is being treated for coronavirus while the rest of her family is under quarantine for the next 14 days.

Recent related videos from verified sources

LA County’s First Coronavirus Death Exposes Sheriff’s Deputies, First Responders [Video]LA County’s First Coronavirus Death Exposes Sheriff’s Deputies, First Responders

Three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are in self-quarantine after being exposed to a woman who died of coronavirus. Dave Lopez reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:16Published

Chinese citizen scared of coronavirus burns banknotes worth over £300 in microwave as she tries to disinfect them [Video]Chinese citizen scared of coronavirus burns banknotes worth over £300 in microwave as she tries to disinfect them

A citizen in Shanghai burnt more than 3,000 yuan (£340) banknotes in a microwave as she tried to disinfect them. The bizarre video shows a bank employee counting the burnt cash and exchanging it..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman catches coronavirus in Australia, 40 Sydney hospital staff quarantined

A woman in her 50s has become the third locally acquired case of coronavirus in Australia - a sign the virus has begun spreading in the Australian community.
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSMid-Day

Coronavirus updates: Ritz-Carlton seeks guidance, VentureCafe goes digital, convention center remains watchful

The reaction to the coronavirus outbreak in St. Louis is prompting reaction from various corners of the business community. Here's a roundup of how businesses...
bizjournals Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Masemola_Tau

Masemola 👑 RT @ThulaniKhanyi: @News24 Countries with the virus have issued travel bans, countries with no cases have issued travel bans to avoid havin… 5 hours ago

lumkaberlin

lumkaberlin RT @News24: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus | #Covid_19 #CoronavirusInSA https://t.co/bhkQevRaaJ https://t.co/a… 5 hours ago

equinns

Sarah E. Quinn RT @BulelaniMfaco: An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't pa… 5 hours ago

BulelaniMfaco

Bulelani Mfaco An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don… https://t.co/n9CyFxEqAh 5 hours ago

AfrikaSocialist

Pan African Socialist @News24 @alkohltrane If your Dr says please don't panic, thats a sign you should panic 5 hours ago

JohnMuinjo

john muinjo WATCH | Coronavirus in SA: There is no need to panic, says expert | News24 https://t.co/tSmWvtGyuC 6 hours ago

lethabo_lejoyza

Lethabo {Le_joy} Ms_Joy🌹 RT @News24: WATCH: #CoronavirusinSA: There is no need to panic, says expert | @alkohltrane https://t.co/Z7Ohgl5THy https://t.co/RInAC0BeAp 6 hours ago

News24

News24 WATCH: #CoronavirusinSA: There is no need to panic, says expert | @alkohltrane https://t.co/Z7Ohgl5THy https://t.co/RInAC0BeAp 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.