Ireland to shut schools, universities until March 29 over coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
News video: Waves of students make way home after Greece shuts schools and universities to stop coronavirus spread

Waves of students make way home after Greece shuts schools and universities to stop coronavirus spread 02:00

 Waves of students have been seen making their way home from Thessaloniki as Greece shuts down schools and universities to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus [Video]Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to..

Pittsburgh Colfax Closed Thursday Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure [Video]Pittsburgh Colfax Closed Thursday Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Pittsburgh Public Schools closed Pittsburgh Colfax due to a student possibly being exposed to coronavirus from a relative outside of school, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Ireland to shut schools and universities over coronavirus

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gathering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime...
Reuters

Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks

Leo Varadkar, the Irish premier, announced that all schools, universities and other public facilities will be closed and teaching will be done online or...
FOXNews.com

