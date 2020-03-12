Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis

India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Indian hotels and travel operators warned on Thursday their industry would suffer an unprecedented hit from the government's decision to issue no visas for foreign visitors in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia

Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia 03:15

 INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND EMPLOYMENT, TILL APRIL 15 TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AS 10 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED TAKING THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LLChanana

Lisa Chanana RT @ReutersIndia: India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis https://t.co/Y44gQAeU5Y by @AlasdairPal and @devjyotGhosh… 14 minutes ago

jeff_zolo

Jeff Fullerton OMG India. I can't bear to watch. https://t.co/lPmFQglOVU 26 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis https://t.co/Y44gQAeU5Y by @AlasdairPal and… https://t.co/SzyF95Tic3 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.