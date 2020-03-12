Global  

UK demands action to find perpetrators of Iraq rocket attack

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Britain on Thursday demanded Iraqi authorities take action to hold to account those responsible for a rocket attack in Iraq which killed one British and two American personnel.
News video: British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack 00:41

 A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Recent related news from verified sources

US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a...
Deutsche Welle

US-led coalition says three killed in Iraq rocket attack

The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a...
Deutsche Welle


