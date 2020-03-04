Global  

Ireland to shut schools and universities over coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gathering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
