Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks

Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Leo Varadkar, the Irish premier, announced that all schools, universities and other public facilities will be closed and teaching will be done online or remotely.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus 00:46

 Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Churches, Other Organizations Across Baltimore Taking Preventative Measures As Coronavirus Spreads In Maryland [Video]Churches, Other Organizations Across Baltimore Taking Preventative Measures As Coronavirus Spreads In Maryland

Within the past few days, counties across the area are calling for hospitals, churches and schools to take preventative measures as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:58Published

Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools [Video]Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schools and nurseries to close as Ireland steps up response to coronavirus

Schools, colleges and childcare centres in Ireland are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown sparked by the outbreak of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersSeattle TimesHull Daily Mail

Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland to close schools and colleges

Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/9dC1Fj9IQO 3 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks - Fox News Ireland announc… https://t.co/Gea0ko43H4 8 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/gdiQFqjAXH #FoxNews 21 minutes ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks - Fox News Ireland announc… https://t.co/VGD6wdAEvg 31 minutes ago

thaiparampil

thaiparampil Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/NE8kp8uk6N 1 hour ago

BUcrimlaw

Christine Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/FAG8JO7GoH 1 hour ago

autodog5150

Wendy Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/zxFUfpzN7z 2 hours ago

MarciaW02564145

Marcia Wood RT @MariaBonanno9: Ireland announces sweeping measures to combat coronavirus, schools to close for 2 weeks https://t.co/ZQMiDurlDa 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.