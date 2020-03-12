Global  

Putin and Erdogan agree that tensions in Syria's Idlib are much lower after deal - Kremlin

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.
