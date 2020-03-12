Global  

Coronavirus: Trump Speech Creates Chaos; EU Says It Wasn't Warned Of Travel Ban

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
"The Coronavirus is a global crisis and requires cooperation," EU leaders say. Trump also left many people confused about the extent of new restrictions on travel from Europe.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe 01:53

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Coronavirus: Trump says he excluded UK from Europe travel ban because Britain 'doing a good job'

Donald Trump has explained his decision to exclude the United Kingdom from his European travel restrictions by saying Britain was doing a "good job" in fighting...
Independent

Coronavirus: Stock futures tumble after Trump announces Europe travel ban

Stock futures are pointing to more losses in US markets after Donald Trump delivered a speech on the coronavirus outbreak that appeared to disappoint investors.
Independent


