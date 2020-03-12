Global  

Justin Trudeau self-isolating after wife shows coronavirus symptoms

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will self-isolate after his wife began showing symptoms of coronavirus.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

