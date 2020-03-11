News24.com | Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during an official weekend visit to the US leader's Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government says.
 Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary. Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort at the weekend. Photos showed him standing next to Trump wearing a “Make Brazil Great...

