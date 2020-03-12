Global  

Trudeau self-isolating as wife Sophie awaits result of COVID-19 test

CTV News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.
