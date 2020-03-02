Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy > Markets tumble again as global coronavirus alarm spreads

Markets tumble again as global coronavirus alarm spreads

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Global markets took another hammering on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy scrambled to contain the impact of a disease that has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst 02:22

 A London market analyst says President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel between the U.S. some European nations sent out "a dire message" that the international coronavirus outbreak would result in a "huge global crisis."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Stocks rally, then slide again as virus fears revive [Video]Stocks rally, then slide again as virus fears revive

After Asian stocks ended with gains, Europe initially followed suit. But markets soon turned negative again as coronavirus fears returned to the fore. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Markets hammered again as global coronavirus alarm spreads

Global markets took another hammering on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy scrambled to contain the...
Reuters

Global Markets: Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China mounted rapidly, leading California to declare an...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

92newschannel

92 News HD Plus Markets tumble again as global coronavirus alarm spreads https://t.co/nqD85YfRSo https://t.co/YTGNvBQtVx 38 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Markets tumble again as global coronavirus alarm spreads https://t.co/E9LF3QS4nz https://t.co/AY7hy2slsz 52 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse WRAPUP 7-Markets tumble again as global coronavirus alarm spreads https://t.co/xQZX2qtvdC 1 hour ago

GCIMarkets

GCI Markets Global stock markets tumble again, FTSE down 6.6% so far today, as Covid-19 gets upgraded to a pandemic and the US… https://t.co/G0iMXHoUWB 8 hours ago

MerlenesMemos

Merlene Global stocks tumble as oil crashes https://t.co/OTz2zEbCe9 "Global markets have also been battered in recent day… https://t.co/RDj334nQ45 4 days ago

EconomicsRisk

IHS Markit Economics & Country Risk Intensifying fears of the global impact of COVID-19 sparked a major sell-off in markets, which hit commodity prices… https://t.co/fbFvIfXQOY 6 days ago

strayanomics

strayanomics RT @James_P_Hall: Australian shares expected to tumble yet again as the misery and volatility attributed to the deadly coronavirus weighs o… 1 week ago

James_P_Hall

James Hall Australian shares expected to tumble yet again as the misery and volatility attributed to the deadly coronavirus we… https://t.co/H4hMW5aimt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.