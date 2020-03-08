Global  

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 23% to 1,016

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, a rise of 23%, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.
