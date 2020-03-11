Global  

WHO Declares Global Coronavirus Pandemic: Epidemic vs. Pandemic, What's the Difference?

Thursday, 12 March 2020
WHO Declares Global Coronavirus Pandemic: Epidemic vs. Pandemic, What's the Difference?A respiratory illness has become the primary point of conversation in the U.S. Today, it was officially announced as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
News video: Coronavirus crisis declared pandemic by WHO

Coronavirus crisis declared pandemic by WHO 01:24

 The World Health Organisation has declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Coronavirus Has Been Declared A Pandemic, But What Does That Mean? [Video]Coronavirus Has Been Declared A Pandemic, But What Does That Mean?

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what a pandemic is and how it differs from an epidemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:16Published

Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons [Video]Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons

Health secretary Matt Hancock gives a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 after the WHO declared the coronavirus was now a pandemic. Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


China coronavirus adviser expects global pandemic to be over by June

The global coronavirus pandemic is likely to be over by June, Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser, said on Thursday.
Reuters

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything...
The Merkle

