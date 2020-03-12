Global  

False Claim About CDC’s Global Anti-Pandemic Work

FactCheck.org Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
False Claim About CDC’s Global Anti-Pandemic WorkAs the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus has spread around the world, a number of politicians, news organizations and public figures have made the false claim that the Trump administration cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's anti-pandemic work in over 40 countries to just 10.

