Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Miguel Torruco Marqués > Mexico postpones major tourism conference due to coronavirus

Mexico postpones major tourism conference due to coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Mexico on Thursday postponed until September a major international tourism conference due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus' Negative Impact Already Being Felt By Miami's Tourism Economy

Coronavirus' Negative Impact Already Being Felt By Miami's Tourism Economy 03:02

 CBS4's Hank Tester explains what tourism officials, elected officials, restaurant operators and hotel executives are doing to remedy that.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published

SWFL tourism address Coronavirus fears. [Video]SWFL tourism address Coronavirus fears.

The Collier County Tourism Bureau address Coronavirus fears and ways they are monitoring the virus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread

The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread· The Toronto-based Collision conference has been canceled over coronavirus concerns, coming after other tech events like Google I/O, Facebook F8, and Mobile...
Business Insider

Textron Aviation cancels 2020 customer conference over coronavirus

Concern over the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness has canceled a major aviation event planned for Wichita.  Textron Aviation, the locally based...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.