Capitol Hill, White House Tours Closed To Public Until April 1

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Capitol Hill, White House Tours Closed To Public Until April 1Watch VideoCongress announced Thursday it's shutting down the U.S. Capitol to the public for the rest of March. Additionally, the White House has canceled tours "until further notice." 

The precautionary measures are meant to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that...
News video: Capitol Hill, White House Tours Closed To Public Until April 1

Capitol Hill, White House Tours Closed To Public Until April 1 01:20

 Congress says it will continue to work.

