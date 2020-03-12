Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Last Weekend Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Last Weekend Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
During a trip to Florida, Fábio Wajngarten posted a photo of himself on social media standing directly next to President Trump and wearing a hat that says "Make Brazil Great Again."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 01:04

 Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. Brazil's government confirmed that Wajngarten has tested positive for the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Report: Brazilian Official Test Positive For Coronavirus After Trump Meeting [Video]Report: Brazilian Official Test Positive For Coronavirus After Trump Meeting

A Brazilian official has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for virus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive for the new coronavirus, just days after traveling with...
Seattle Times

Brazilian Official Pictured With President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He was pictured with Trump
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rhapsodynbloom

Jennifer Pike RT @rebeccaballhaus: Two Republican senators who encountered the Brazilian delegation last weekend have quarantined themselves and one has… 13 seconds ago

eremo553

NOVA Resistance🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @forwardarc: Trump has no plans to be tested for coronavirus or go into self-quarantine after attending events last weekend with a Brazi… 26 seconds ago

dan_mcquiston

Dan McQuiston RT @DrGJackBrown: FACT: During his address last night from the Oval Office, Donald Trump was short of breath. FACT: Fabio Wajngarten, a B… 59 seconds ago

kavikalek

D david RT @CondreayDavid: Rachel Maddow showed a photo of him at Mar-a-lago last weekend hanging out with a Brazilian official who just tested pos… 1 minute ago

cj5414

CJ. Jones RT @dvillella: @realDonaldTrump Have you or Ivanka been tested yet? What about all of your guests who partied with you at Mar-a-Loco last w… 1 minute ago

AnthonyVilches

Vilches RT @OfficialJoelF: A Brazilian official who met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago last weekend has tested positive for coronavirus. https:… 1 minute ago

lalauraru777

@lalauraru777 RT @markknoller: In the WH driveway, asked if he thinks Pres Trump should be tested for Coronavirus, after hosting dinner with Brazilian d… 2 minutes ago

edward_thefirst

Edward_The_First🌹🌹 RT @NPR: The Brazilian government said an official who met President Trump earlier this month has tested positive for the coronavirus. The… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.